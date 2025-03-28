"I played against drug traffickers" - Manchester United flop Antony speaks up on dealing with 'pressure' amid career turnaround in LaLiga

Manchester United attacker Antony opened up about his difficult past when asked about how he tackled pressure in his career. The Brazilian, who is impressing on loan at Real Betis, claimed that playing hungry and without shoes was much more difficult than the setbacks he has received in his club career.

He said (via DAZN):

"When I’m asked about pressure, I say ‘what pressure?’ I faced pressure in the favela when I didn’t have shoes to play, I played against drug traffickers and everything. That was real pressure.

"When I left in the morning to go to school I often didn’t eat. So when I go through difficult moments I always think about the challenges that I overcame in the past."

The 25-year-old made the move to Europe in 2020, joining Ajax from Brazilian side Sao Paulo. He quickly became a key player for the Dutch giants and helped them win the Eredivisie two times in a row. The Brazilian bagged 24 goals and 22 assists in 82 games for them.

His exploits with Ajax earned him a move to Manchester United in the summer of 2022, who spent a reported £85 million to bring him to Old Trafford. After a bright start, scoring against Arsenal and Manchester City in his first two games, Antony faltered and failed to find form for the Red Devils. He collected just 12 goals and five assists in 96 games and slowly fell down the pecking order.

With United looking to sell him, Real Betis came calling with a short-term deal in January. The winger has been impressive for Los Verdiblancos, scoring four and setting up four more in just 11 games.

Manchester United consider selling star winger: Reports

Garnacho could be on the move.

Manchester United are reportedly open to selling young winger Alejandro Garnacho. According to GiveMeSport, the Red Devils could listen to offers for the Argentine attacker in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Garnacho has largely struggled to impress this season, collecting just four goals and one assist in 28 league games. The 20-year-old was previously linked with a move to Chelsea in January, which eventually did not materialize.

He could be part of a massive exodus at Manchester United as the Red Devils look to revamp their squad. A dismal season has them currently at 13th in the league table, while their only chance of any silverware being the Europa League, where they are currently in the last eight.

