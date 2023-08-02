Spanish shot-stopper Antonio Adan, who has played against Lionel Messi and with Cristiano Ronaldo during his career, recently said that the Portuguese has the hardest shot he has ever faced.

Adan shared the dressing room with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner during his time as a Real Madrid player. Speaking about Los Blancos' all-time record goalscorer, Adan said (via O Jogo Portugal):

"I played with a lot of strikers... I played against [Lionel] Messi, I was teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo, I shared a changing room with Raúl, Beckham, Ronaldo Nazário... They are all great players, of an extreme level. Cristiano Ronaldo, when it's time to shoot on goal, for the power he imprints, for the determination he has when facing the goal..."

Adan, who is currently with Portuguese club Sporting CP, has played for La Liga clubs like Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Real Betis in his career and faced Lionel Messi during that period.

The shot-stopper shared the pitch with Ronaldo 12 times during his time in the Spanish capital.

When Lionel Messi spoke highly about Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi and Ronaldo are two of the standout players of the 21st century and they have shared the stage as the best players in the world for the last 15 years.

Despite their on-field rivalry, the pair has always been respectful while speaking about each other. Messi once said about his Portuguese rivals (via La Sexta):

"There are many admirable athletes. Rafa Nadal, Federer, LeBron - in all sports there is always someone who stands out and is admirable for his work. Cristiano stands out in football. There are many who stand out and always do their best."

The two players gave fans countless memorable moments to savor during their time in European football. However, neither are in the continent anymore as Ronaldo plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr while Messi is plying his trade for MLS side Inter Miami.