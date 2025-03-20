“I played with Ronaldo and he’s unbelievable - but Messi” - Former World Cup winner picks Lionel Messi as GOAT ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has chosen Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo when asked to make his pick in the GOAT debate. The Spaniard shared the pitch with the Portuguese on nine occasions during his time at Old Trafford, winning three and losing five games.

Mata joined the Red Devils from Chelsea in 2014 and left the club in the summer of 2022. The 36-year-old registered 51 goals and 42 assists in 285 games for the Premier League giants. He initially joined Galatasaray in 2022, before moving to Vissel Kobe the following year.

Last summer, Mata moved to Western Sydney and currently plies his trade with the A-League club. Speaking recently to the league's media, the Spaniard acknowledged Cristiano Ronaldo's qualities but insisted that he prefers Lionel Messi.

"I love the way Messi plays. I played with Ronaldo, and he’s unbelievable — but Messi,” said Mata.

The two superstars of modern football have divided opinion among fans and fellow professionals since exploding onto the scene almost two decades ago. Now in the twilight of their careers, their rivalry remains as intense as ever.

Cristiano Ronaldo currently plies his trade with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr and has registered 28 goals from 33 games. His contract expires in a few months and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is with MLS side Inter Miami and is also out of contract at the end of this year. La Pulga has registered four goals and two assists from five games across competitions this season.

How many times has Juan Mata faced Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Juan Mata faced Cristiano Ronaldo five times in his career during the latter's stint with Real Madrid and Juventus. The Portuguese won four games against the Spaniard and lost one, scoring four goals.

Mata, however, was part of the Manchester United team that defeated Ronaldo's Juventus 2-1 in the group stages of the Champions League in the 2018/19 season. Interestingly, both players found the back of the net in the game.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard faced Lionel Messi 10 times in his career for club and country during the Argentinean's stay at Barcelona. Juan Mata lost four times against La Pulga and registered two wins.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored four goals in those encounters while the Spaniard failed to find the back of the net. Interestingly, Mata's two wins came while representing Chelsea and Spain.

