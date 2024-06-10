"I won't be playing, thankfully" - Ex-Manchester United star ahead of facing Cristiano Ronaldo in friendly before Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate John O'Shea claimed that he was glad to be on the sidelines for Ireland in their pre-Euro friendly against Portugal (June 11). The 43-year-old is currently the interim manager of the Irish national team and made the claims in the pre-match press conference on Monday, June 10.

Talking to reporters, O'Shea said (via Wandsworth Times):

"I won’t be playing, thankfully, tomorrow. Hopefully, he [Ronaldo] is resting, hopefully, he’s having another rest – he might need another week to prepare for the Euros. He’s an amazing footballer – still is – the records and goals that he’s still setting, his dedication and professionalism, and he’s getting his rewards for that."

The former Irish defender appeared in 215 games alongside the Portuguese superstar for the Red Devils, assisting him once and scoring twice off his pass.

In six seasons together, the pair won three Premier League titles in a row (2006-08), the 2007-08 Champions League, the 2009 FIFA Club World Cup and two EFL Cups.

Reminiscing their relationship as teammates and Ronaldo's growth and evolution into a legend of the game, O'Shea added:

“As a team-mate, he was brilliant because of the character he was too, the relationship he had with everyone and it was superb to see him develop."

"The player that arrived and the player who left, you could see the difference, where he was wanting to go and continued to go. He was a very, very special player and it was great to have him as a team-mate for so many years and play alongside him.”

"I have no doubt" - Former Manchester United defender John O'Shea on Cristiano Ronaldo's importance for Portugal at the Euros

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate John O'Shea claimed that the Portuguese icon will be vital to manager Roberto Martinez's plans for Euro 2024.

In a pre-match press conference before Ireland's game against Portugal on June 11, the 43-year-old was asked about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's role at the Euros. He said (via Wandsworth Times):

"I've no doubt whatever plans or rotations Portugal will have to use him to maximize how far they get in the tournament, I think Ronaldo will be a key part of that, definitely."

The Al Nassr marksman is the top goalscorer in European Championship history with 14 strikes in 25 games. He will also be appearing at his sixth EURO tournament, extending his own record of five appearances so far.

Portugal will kick off their campaign against Czechia on June 18 and will also take on Turkiye and Georgia in the group stages. Ronaldo will be hoping to inspire his nation to their second European triumph, having already lifted the title as the side's captain in 2016.