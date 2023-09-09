“I am a playmaker” – When De Bruyne offered sensible answer on whether he would rather play with Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne provided a balanced response when asked who he'd prefer to share the pitch with—Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

The Belgium international expressed a distinct leaning towards Ronaldo, citing the latter's exceptional qualities as a traditional forward. Why Ronaldo over Messi? De Bruyne revealed that Ronaldo, who provides an attacking presence in the box, would complement the Belgian's style of play. Conversely, Messi, who is an orchestrator at heart, could potentially cramp De Bruyne's creative territory.

The Belgian playmaker revealed (via SportBible):

"I would probably say Ronaldo because he’s more of a typical striker. Messi is still more of a playmaker. I am a playmaker, you can give me a striker."

De Bruyne has been the engine behind Manchester City's formidable attack, especially with a scoring machine like Erling Haaland by his side. Thanks to the Belgian's 16 league assists, Haaland's debut season in the Premier League was nothing short of electrifying, boasting 36 Premier League goals.

It's this synergy with a striker that De Bruyne relishes, a reason he believes Ronaldo would be a better fit alongside him. De Bruyne has faced off against both legends at the club and international levels, and it's with this first-hand experience that he has tipped the scales in Ronaldo's favor.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been football's glittering jewels for over a decade and a half, chalking up mind-boggling numbers. The duo has notched up an astonishing cumulative 79 trophies and a dozen Ballons d'Or.

Cristiano Ronaldo discusses rivalry with Lionel Messi

Al-Nassr talisman Cristiano Ronaldo recently laid to rest any talk of an ongoing feud with Lionel Messi, proclaiming that their rivalry has reached its conclusion.

For years, the football world clung to every twist in their rivalry, which reached its zenith when both were the shining stars of La Liga's Real Madrid and Barcelona. In a recent press conference, the Portuguese legend declared that the rivalry was over (via SportBible):

"I don't see things like that, the rivalry is gone. It was good, spectators liked it. Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don't have to hate Lionel Messi and vice versa. We've done well, we have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that's the most important thing."

Each legend has chosen different paths, yet they both continue to dominate headlines and the pitch:

"He's followed his path and I have followed mine, regardless of playing outside of Europe. From what I've seen, he's been doing well and so have I. The legacy lives on, but I don't see the rivalry like that. We shared the stage many times, it was 15 years. I'm not saying we're friends, I've never had dinner with him, but we're professional colleagues and we respect each other."

Last seen sharing the pitch during a friendly between Riyadh XI and PSG in Saudi Arabia, the pair also lit up social media through an iconic Louis Vuitton photoshoot in November 2022.

Ronaldo recently helped Portugal in their Euro 2024 qualifying win against Slovakia. Meanwhile, Messi and the reigning world champions Argentina secured three points during a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Ecuador.