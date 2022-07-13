"I have pocket money now" - Arsenal legend Paul Merson opens up on gambling addiction, says his wife checks his phone and controls his finances 

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has shed light on his gambling addiction, admitting that he needs help from his beloved wife to keep his problems at bay. Merson revealed that his wife regularly checked his phone and gave him pocket money for his expenses.

Merson has struggled with gambling addiction for a long time. He supposedly placed his first bet when he was only 16 years old and spent his entire first month’s wages at Arsenal on a 10-minute gambling spree at William Hill. The Englishman, who has lost £7 million of earnings to his addiction, admittedly blew up his house deposit a couple of years ago.

Currently recovering, Merson cannot help but feel remorseful about the money, and most importantly, the time he lost due to gambling. Speaking to GB News (via the Daily Mail), the author of "Hooked" (Merson's memoir) said:

“'I lost a lot of money, don't get me wrong, I lost a mindblowing amount of money but I also lost time. I'll never get the time back. I can earn the money, but I can never earn back time. I can never earn back going to see the kids in plays at school and choosing to sit in pubs and betting shops instead.

“My wife still now will pick up my phone and go through it on the off chance, because she still hasn't got that trust two years on because of what I did with the house deposit. I lost everything. She looks after the money. I have pocket money now, I'm 54 but that's all I need. I can't have money around me.”

Paul Merson enjoyed a remarkable career at Arsenal

Despite his struggles off the pitch, Merson was a fantastic footballer. The former England international was at Arsenal for 10-and-a-half seasons, playing a whopping 374 games across competitions.

He scored 86 goals and provided 28 assists for the Gunners in that stretch.

The versatile attacker could play as an attacking midfielder, a right midfielder, a left midfielder, or deeper in a central midfield role.

Merson was also a hard worker and a vocal leader, making him a coach’s delight. His contributions helped the north London outfit bag some important trophies, including a couple of Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and one League Cup.

