"I had posters" - Manchester United target claims he grew up idolizing two Barcelona legends

PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo has shared his admiration for two former Barcelona players amid Manchester United's reported interest in signing him.

The Dutchman has been in prolific form since 2021. Last season, he scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists in 47 matches in all competitions.

This saw him being linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer (via Fabrizio Romano) but that didn't happen and he stayed at PSV.

Gakpo has taken his performances to another level this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists in 18 matches across all competitions.

In a recent interview with The Times, he shared that he idolized two former Barcelona players, Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto'o (via Barca Universal):

“I had posters of PSV and Barcelona players like Afellay when I was young. When I was older, I had posters of Ronaldinho and Eto’o. I was only a huge fan of PSV, but I liked teams that played good football."

Ronaldinho spent five years at the Catalan club, registering 94 goals and 70 assists in 207 appearances. Widely known as one of the greatest players of all time, he won the 2005 Ballon d'Or at the club as well.

Eto'o also spent five years at Barcelona, registering 130 goals and 40 assists in 199 matches. He won two UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles with the club, among other honors.

Manchester United still interested in signing Barcelona midfielder

Despite a failed attempt to sign him in the summer, Manchester United are still interested in bringing Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford next summer.

The Dutch midfielder was the subject of great interest from the Red Devils but a deal failed to materialize.

Erik ten Hag's side then chose to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid. However, a lack of options in midfield is still evident at Old Trafford, and the team could make another attempt to sign De Jong.

As per Fichajes (via Caught Offside), Manchester United would be willing to pay €80 million to sign the Barca midfielder.

The Dutchman has started just four games this season in all competitions for the Blaugrana and hence, could opt to depart the club as well.

