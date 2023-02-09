"I cannot predict the future" - Joan Laporta makes honest admission about Ansu Fati's Barcelona future

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has dismissed reports that the club are looking to sell Ansu Fati. He admitted that he cannot predict what will happen but has insisted that they want him to be at Camp Nou.

Fati has had injury trouble during his senior career with the Catalan side and is slowly getting back into the team this season. However, he has tough competition and has not managed to get back to his best.

The dip in form has seen him being linked with a move away from the club. Some reports suggest the Blaugrana are willing to cash in on their prized asset to balance their books.

However, Laporta dismissed all such claims today (February 9) as the Barcelona president has revealed that they have no plans of selling the Spaniard.

He said:

"We're currently not thinking of selling Ansu Fati, but I cannot predict the future. Our hopes are high for Fati. He has interested clubs, we know from his agent. It is clear that he wants to succeed here."

Meanwhile, manager Xavi has urged Fati to step up and deliver for the team and believes that the youngster has what it takes to succeed at the club. He told the media earlier this year:

"He plays a decisive role in the team. He makes a difference and has that great communion with the goal. He is decisive and is being important for the team, and more so in the games that Robert is not there due to suspension he has to be a reference."

Fati, 20, has scored six goals and provided three assists in 31 games across competitions for the Blaugrana this season.

Clubs keeping tabs on Barcelona star Ansu Fati

Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with a potential move for Ansu Fati in the summer. The three clubs are looking to bolster their attack and are ready to take advantage of Barcelona's financial situation to lure him away.

However, German journalist Florian Plettenberg has now played down talks of interest from the Bundesliga champions. He believes that the €1 billion clause and Barcelona possibly demanding a big fee has put them off.

Arsenal and Manchester United remain interested as they are still in the market for a young winger who can operate from the left side.

