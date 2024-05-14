“I prefer the human who has a soul to the alien without emotions” - When Paolo Di Canio settled Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Retired Italian footballer Paolo Di Canio once voiced his opinion on the age-old "GOAT debate" between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The former West Ham United forward had criticized Messi's demeanor during Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 victory over Bordeaux in the 2021-22 season.

Messi's first year at PSG was labeled, for the most part, underwhelming. After departing from boyhood club Barcelona due to the Catalan giants' financial barriers, the Argentine ace joined PSG on a high-profile Bosman transfer, teaming alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

His first season in France saw Messi score 11 goals and provide 14 assists in 34 games across competitions, a stat far from his lofty standards. A notable juncture of his maiden season at the Parc des Princes was PSG's Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid.

PSG lost 3-2 on aggregate to Real Madrid in the Round of 16. This was followed by Cristiano Ronaldo's impressive hat-trick in Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League the following weekend.

The sequence of events prompted Paolo Di Canio to criticize Lionel Messi, suggesting that his lack of expressive body language hinders him.

Despite playing the entire match in PSG's 3-0 win against Bordeaux, Messi's subdued demeanor upon leaving the pitch puzzled Di Canio, who expressed a preference for Ronaldo's passionate approach.

"Messi left the pitch scratching his head, he has no emotions. I prefer Cristiano Ronaldo. ‘Do you want me to sit on the bench against Man City?' I go back to Portugal, then I return and score a hat-trick. I prefer the human who has a soul to the alien without emotions," he told Sky Italia.

"Messi showed his personality limits," he added. "Of course, he can be booed. There were thousands of fans waiting for him. They were dreaming, but his behavior was not the right one," Di Canio added.

Can Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play together before retiring?

Following Messi's Parisian adventure and the iconic World Cup win, and Ronaldo's poetic-turned-sour return to Manchester United, the two footballing icons parted ways with European football.

Messi signed a multi-year deal with David Beckham's Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami. On the other hand, Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr on a big-money deal after terminating his contract with Manchester United.

While past their prime, neither Messi nor Ronaldo have shown any signs of slowing down. The duo, once two of the greatest footballers in the world and eternal rivals on the football pitch, continue to dominate their respective leagues, leading the goalscoring charts.

Notably, as per a recent report from Saudi Arabian journalist Abdulaziz Al-Tamimi, Messi's current team Inter Miami have reached out to Ronaldo to discuss the prospect of him joining their MLS project.

The Florida-based team's interest in securing the former Real Madrid star wouldn't materialize in the upcoming season but is aimed for 2025. Ronaldo would have turned 40 years old by that time.

Although the rumor may seem unlikely at this stage, it would undoubtedly be a remarkable sight for fans to witness the two legendary players sharing the field for the same team.