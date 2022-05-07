"I prefer" - Iago Aspas delivers his prediction for the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool

Celta Vigo striker and captain Iago Aspas has backed Real Madrid to triumph over his former side Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final.

Speaking to cadenaser, the 34-year-old was asked his opinion on the UEFA Champions League final set to take place on May 28 at the Stade de France.

Despite representing the Reds in the past, the Spain international pitched his tent with Los Blancos, as he believes it would be a big boost to La Liga. He said:

“I have a lot of appreciation for Liverpool, but I prefer Real Madrid to win because they give more hype to La Liga.”

Aspas had an unsuccessful one-year stint with the Reds as he failed to reach the heights expected. He failed to score a single goal in 14 appearances in the Premier League. He was most infamous for his poor corner kick that led to Steven Gerrard's 'slip' against Chelsea in 2014.

He has rebuilt his career since returning to Celta Vigo in 2015. He is now the Galician club's talisman with 181 goals, which consequently saw him make his international bow with Spain.

Liverpool have a score to settle against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final

Mohamed Salah has a score to settle with Los Blancos

Liverpool secured progress to the final of the UEFA Champions League with a hard-fought 5-2 aggregate victory over Villarreal in the semifinals.

Real Madrid also continued their heroics with a dramatic late turnaround against Manchester City to book a date with the Reds in Paris, winning 6-5 on aggregate.

The 2022 final will be a reenactment of the 2018 final which saw the Spanish champions secure a 3-1 victory in Ukraine.

Gareth Bale was the star of the show, stepping off the bench to score a brace, although he was aided by Loris Karius' gaffes between the sticks.

A major talking point also concerned Mohamed Salah's early withdrawal due to a shoulder injury sustained after coming together with Sergio Ramos. The Egypt international was in red-hot form and many believe Ramos intentionally injured the former Basel man.

Salah seemingly has a score to settle and revealed his thoughts on social media immediately after the Santiago Bernabeu outfit secured their spot in the final. It will certainly be an exciting affair.

Edited by Aditya Singh