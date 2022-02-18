“I would prefer Liverpool not to win” – Richarlison reinstates Everton rivalry with bold Champions League claim

Everton forward Richarlison has claimed that he does not want Liverpool to win the Champions League this season.

Speaking to TNT Sports, the Brazilian was asked who he would want to win the Champions League. He said jokingly:

"From here in England, I would prefer Liverpool not to win. Because, like it or not, it’s like you said, it’s a rival and we don’t want the guys to win. Because there’s banter, total banter, Liverpool fans go on social media to make fun of us. So, if I had to choose, I would choose Liverpool not to win."

The Reds have been on fire in the Champions League this season, having won all seven of their games so far. Jurgen Klopp's side beat Serie A champions Inter Milan 2-0 in the first leg of their round of 16 tie. Goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah were enough to give the Reds an advantage heading into the second leg at Anfield next month.

Liverpool have been in great form recently

The Reds have been in great form

Speaking after his side's win in the Champions League, Klopp was happy with his side's performance, but made sure not to be complacent. He said:

"It's half-time, nothing else. It will be a tricky one and we have to be ready for that. They played good, they played differently, but they are really good and that's why it is half-time, 2-0. If it is a proper half-time, Like today, if it was 2-0 at half-time I don't tell my boys 'Job done, put your legs on the table'. It is a tricky result so why should we think about it now."

"It was an incredibly physical game so we had to find a way... We didn't have a brilliant day but a good enough day to be deserved winners because we scored two wonderful goals. They had their moments, but mainly counter-attacks when we lost the ball in the wrong spaces"

The Reds are unbeaten in 2022. Klopp's side are currently 2nd in the Premier League, nine points behind Manchester City with a game in hand. They will host Norwich City in the league on Saturday in what should be a fairly straightforward game for the Reds.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Taking a victory back to Anfield in the 𝗚𝗘𝗧 𝗜𝗡, 𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗦Taking a victory back to Anfield in the #UCL last-16 𝗚𝗘𝗧 𝗜𝗡, 𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗦 🙌🔴Taking a victory back to Anfield in the #UCL last-16 👊 https://t.co/QkOwWROD6V

Edited by Adit Jaganathan