“I prefer not to talk” – La Liga star with £60 million release clause reacts after being asked about Arsenal move

Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas has played down talks of a move to Arsenal, with the Premier League giants reportedly interested in his services.

The Gunners have been linked with a plethora of strikers following the departure of erstwhile club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang to Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Reports have suggested that the Gunners were targeting De Tomas, whom Espanyol value at £60 million, as Aubameyang's replacement. However, the striker has played down the rumours. De Tomas said in this regard:

“I prefer not to talk about the winter market. I am happy here."

De Tomas, who has also been linked with Leeds United and Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion in the past, has been in fine form this season. The Spaniard has notched up 12 La Liga goals for Espanyol this season, sitting only behind Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema in the Pichihi race.

Arsenal's two current forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nkhetiah could struggle to fill the void left by Aubameyang. The duo has scored only ten goals between them. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is weighing up his options in the summer, with a list of potential alternatives to De Tomas being under analysis.

Who should Arsenal target?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is an Arsenal target.

De Thomas' rejection of the Gunners is a setback for Arteta, who is looking to recruit a forward who can replicate Aubameyang's exploits.

The Gabonese striker scored 68 times in 128 appearances for the North London outfit. So his departure leaves the club in a precarious position without a proven goalscorer. So whom should the Gunners look to target?

One name that has been linked with them is Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak, with reports suggesting he is ready to make a move to the Premier League. His speed and guile could suit the side's fast attacking approach. Sociedad would ask for a hefty fee for him, though.

Another name being touted for the striker's role at the Emirates is Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The 24-year-old has had an injury-plagued season thus far, but on his day, he can beat defenders with his agility and eye for goal.

Arsenal could also make alterations to their midfield, with Thomas Partey beginning to adapt to the English game. They could use a talented ball carrier to help him operate in the middle of the park.

Youri Tielemans of Leicester City would be a good piece of business for Arteta. However, a potential move would most likely depend on the London outfit securing Champions League football next season.

