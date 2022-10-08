"I prefer Vinicius" - Brazil star linked with Real Madrid chooses Los Blancos star over PSG superstar Neymar 

Brazilian wonderkid Endrick recently picked Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr. over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar.

Endrick has been linked with a move to Los Blancos in recent times with Barcelona also being interested in acquiring the player's services. He currently plays for Brazilian side Palmeiras.

While making his pick between Neymar and Vinicius Jr., here's what Endrick told Canal+ (via Madrid Zone):

“My favourite player in the world is Vinicius Jr. Obviously Neymar is amazing as well, but I prefer Vinicius.”

Endrick has impressed scouts all across the globe with his stunning performances in the Copinha tournament. He has scored six goals in eight games in all competitions for Palmeiras so far this campaign.

Vinicius Jr., meanwhile, has also been a very important player for Los Blancos. In 11 games, he has scored seven goals and provided four assists across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Since his arrival at the club in 2018, the Brazilian winger has made 181 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 43 goals and assisting 47 more. He scored the winner for Los Blancos in the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool last season as the Madrid giants lifted the trophy for a record 14th time.

Neymar has also been in dazzling form for PSG so far this campaign. In 13 games, the former Barcelona attacker has scored 11 goals and provided nine assistss.

Since making a world record move to the French capital in 2017, Neymar has scored 180 goals and provided 131 assists in 287 games for the Parisians.

Former Real Madrid star Kaka is betting on Vinicius Jr. and Neymar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Foemer Real Madrid star Kaka.

Former Real Madrid and AC Milan superstar Kaka recently named Neymar Jr. as his current favorite player in the world. While talking to MARCA, here's what he said:

"I don't know if it's because we have a great personal relationship but I love how Neymar plays. Of course I like to see others like Mbappé, Messi, Cristiano or Vinicius himself, but I'll stick with 'Ney'."

While talking about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, set to start on November 20, he added:

"Neymar is going to be the leader of Brazil in Qatar 2022. But it is very important that he has players like Vinicius by his side. In the 2018 World Cup, 'Ney' was the absolute protagonist, but now we have 'Vini', Raphinha, Richarlison, Antony. ... Who are not young promises but realities."

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes