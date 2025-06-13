"I preferred to come here, to learn from people who won everything" - Inter Miami star on decision to join Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Maximiliano Falcon has opened up on what prompted him to leave Colo-Colo and join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. The Uruguayan defender was at the Chilean club since 2020. He joined the Herons this February for a reported fee of €1.95 million.

Ad

Since his arrival, Falcon has made 17 appearances across competitions for the Florida-based club and has a goal to his name. The 28-year-old had established himself as a key player at Colo-Colo, playing 158 matches, and was a two-time champion of Chilean football.

In a recent interview with Uruguayan outlet El Pais, Falcon said he moved to Inter Miami to challenge himself in a new environment and learn from footballers who have achieved 'everything.'

Ad

Trending

He said:

“I had earned an important place there (Colo-Colo) but I preferred to come here [Inter Miami] to learn from people who have won everything.”

Speaking about Messi, Falcon said it feels surreal to be sharing the locker room with the Argentine icon. He added:

"He's a normal person like us, but it's shocking to see him because for me, he's the best player of all time. I enjoy being next to him and I think: 'This guy has almost 900 goals, he's a world champion and he has eight Ballon d'Or; it's crazy.'"

Ad

He continued:

"I told him, 'You are world champion and you have eight Ballon d'Or, but I won the Copa de Chile with Colo-Colo and you don't, ha.' Leo started laughing along with Luis Suárez and replied, 'No, I don't have that one, ha.' That speaks of his simplicity, and both he and Luis have behaved super well as the entire Inter Miami squad.'"

Ad

To date, Maximiliano Falcon and Lionel Messi have played together 15 times at Inter Miami, but they have yet to combine for a goal.

Inter Miami squad for FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez included

Inter Miami will kick off the 2025 Club World Cup against Al-Ahly on their home ground on Saturday (June 14). They announced their squad for the revamped competition on Wednesday (June 11), with Lionel Messi set to lead them.

Ad

Goalkeepers: Drake Callender, Rocco Ríos Novo, Óscar Ustari, William Yarbrough

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Noah Allen, Tomás Avilés, Israel Boatwright, Maximiliano Falcón, Ian Fray, Gonzalo Luján, Tyler Hall, David Martínez, Ryan Sailor, Marcelo Weigandt

Midfielders: Yannick Bright, Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaschi, Santiago Morales, Federico Redondo, Baltasar Rodríguez, David Ruíz, Telasco Segovia

Forwards: Leo Afonso, Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi, Allen Obando, Fafa Picault, Luis Suárez

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More