"I am preparing to be a coach" - 2002 FIFA World Cup winner and Brazil legend planning to become next national team manager 

Brazil are on the lookout for a manager after Tite announced his departure following a disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In the wake of that, legendary striker Ronaldo Nazario has claimed that he is preparing to manage the national team in the future.

Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of all time. He scored 62 goals and provided 17 assists in 99 games for Le Selecao, including 15 goals in 19 FIFA World Cup appearances.

Fenomeno helped Brazil win the prestigious trophy in 1994 and 2002.

He retired from international football in 2011 but has made regular appearances as a pundit for the media and has played in various charity events.

While Ronaldo hasn't dabbled in management so far, it might not be long before we see him on the touchline. In a recent interview, he said:

“I am preparing to be a coach for the Seleção in the future.”

Ronaldo played for and excelled at clubs like AC Milan, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and more. He scored 295 goals and provided 75 assists in 452 games in his club career.

The Brazilian legend also won two Ballons d'Or in 1997 and 2002.

Ronaldo Nazario on Neymar retiring following Brazil's disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup

Another forward on his path to becoming a true Brazilian legend is Neymar Jr. However, he couldn't help his team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they crashed out in the quarter-finals, losing to Croatia on penalties.

Following the game, Neymar seemed unsure about his future with Le Selecao and said:

“It’s too early to say that. I’ve no clear ideas yet — I can’t guarantee anything.”

However, Ronaldo believes that the 30-year-old said this out of disappointment and that he will play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The former Real Madrid man said:

"I think Neymar is very upset with the result of the World Cup for the Brazil national team. It's normal that he's feeling that way for now. I'm also sure that he will come back stronger and continue playing with the national team. He's still young. ... I think he can play the next World Cup.”

Neymar could play just three games for his side at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after picking up an injury in the first game against Serbia. The Paris Saint-Germain forward scored two goals and provided one assist in Qatar.

