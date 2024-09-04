"I didn't have any pressure" – Martin Zubimendi on decision to reject Liverpool move in recent transfer window

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has opened up on his decision to reject a permanent transfer to Liverpool earlier this summer.

Last month, the Reds were reportedly close to luring Zubimendi away from Real Sociedad. Despite Arne Slot's side making progress in finalising a potential deal, the Spaniard opted to remain at his boyhood club.

Expand Tweet

Trending

During a recent interview with Spanish news outlet MARCA, Zubimendi was asked to shed light on why he chose to snub Liverpool. The UEFA Euro 2024 winner replied (h/t X/@FabrizioRomano):

"I didn't have any pressure from my close circle. My friends are clear that whatever I decide, it will be the best. There is no pressure at all."

Zubimendi, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2027, has started three of Real Sociedad's four La Liga games this season. The 25-year-old midfielder has scored once for Imanol Alguacil's side so far.

Overall, Zubimendi has made 192 appearances across all competitions for Real Sociedad. The 10-cap Spain international has found the back of the net nine times and laid out seven assists for his club so far.

Arne Slot hails midfielder after Liverpool win

Following Liverpool's 3-0 league win at Manchester United on Sunday (September 1), Reds head coach Arne Slot was asked to dissect Ryan Gravenberch's qualities. He replied (h/t liverpoolfc.com):

"His quality on the ball could be my first answer but I think coming from the Netherlands, we all know how good he is with the ball. He can be a really important player for our build-up game, but what impressed me most when I started working with him [was] how much he can run and then still how good he is when he arrives in the duel."

Slot, who has used Gravenberch in a number six role this term, added:

"Today, you saw with him, Dominik [Szoboszlai] and [Alexis Mac Allister] how much they were able to keep on running. Sometimes you're late, but then they just kept on running and arriving in the duels. So, that is the one thing that impressed me most about him: how good he also is without the ball."

Expand Tweet

Gravenberch, who joined the Reds from Bayern Munich for around £34 million last summer, dominated the centre of the park at Old Trafford on Sunday. He completed 37 of 44 passes and won two of two tackles and seven of 10 overall duels in the clash against the Red Devils.

So far, the 22-year-old midfielder has netted four goals and laid out two assists in 41 total appearances, including 24 starts, for the Reds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback