"I was pretty sure that I was ready for the next step" - Bruno Fernandes reflects on signing for Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes' time at Manchester United has been eventful, to say the least. The 27-year-old has just completed two full years at the club, and has scored 47 goals, and assisted 36 more in just 108 matches for the Red Devils across competitions.

Speaking to the club's website following the milestone day, Bruno Fernandes reminisced about the day he signed for Manchester United. When asked what he remembers about that day, he said:

“Everything. The day I signed will always be in my mind, also because it is the birthday of my little daughter. In the same day I was signing for this massive club, I was celebrating the anniversary of my daughter so it will always be a special day for both reasons.”

Manchester United @ManUtd Bruno Fernandes on his two years at United.



#MUFC Bruno Fernandes on his two years at United. 💬 Bruno Fernandes on his two years at United.#MUFC

Fernandes also reflected upon the ridiculously impactful start he had to his Manchester United career. When asked if he was surprised by his immediate form, he said:

“No, I have to make my job and make my impact. I was pretty sure I was ready for this chance. If you ask me, for example, after my first season in Sporting, I had the chance to go to other places but I was not feeling ready for the next step. I waited and stayed at the club as I felt I could grow up more there. When I had the offer from the club, from Manchester, I was pretty sure that I was ready for the next step. It was the right time and the right moment to do it.”

Bruno Fernandes also spoke about the dizzying schedule he finds himself adhering to for the Red Devils and Portugal, but remains adamant it's what he wants.

“It’s good. It’s what I want. I play football for this. I want to be involved in every game. I will have time to rest at the end of my career. I want to play as many games as possible and obviously give my best to help the team,” he said.

Bruno Fernandes reflects on winning Manchester United's Player of the Year award again last season

Bruno Fernandes made an instant impact upon joining Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes' impact at Manchester United has been so significant that he's been named the club's Player of the Year in both his years at the club. Impressively, only David de Gea (4) and Cristiano Ronaldo (3) have won the award more times in the club's history.

Speaking about what it meant to win the award again last season, Bruno Fernandes said:

Also Read Article Continues below

“Of course, I think it’s always important to win individual trophies. As a player, you always want to win the team trophies, the ones that count really, but obviously individual ones, for us, it’s really important to have these kind of trophies to lift you up. It gives you confidence, to keep working hard, keep fighting and understand much more will surely come to you. You have to keep your way, the best way you can. I think, if you get that kind of credit, you have to know that the expectations on you will be higher and higher every day.”

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh