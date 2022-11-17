"I probably watched him a bit closer at that time" - England midfielder says he studied Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes to improve his game 

England midfielder James Maddison has disclosed that he studied Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes’ gameplay to improve his technique.

Manchester United midfielder Fernandes took the Premier League by storm in his first full season at the club. The Portuguese superstar, who joined United in January 2020, scored a staggering 18 goals and claimed 11 assists in 37 league games in the 2020-21 season.

Magnifico. 🪄 Bruno Fernandes’ record in his first 100 Premier League appearances:38 goals27 assists247 chances createdMagnifico. 🪄 Bruno Fernandes’ record in his first 100 Premier League appearances:⚽ 38 goals🅰️ 27 assists🔑 247 chances createdMagnifico. 🪄 https://t.co/O6xl0QvvLa

Speaking to reporters, Leicester City midfielder Maddison claimed that he watched Fernandes’ game closely to understand the recipe for his success. Maddison said (via Metro):

“A couple of seasons ago, when I wasn’t in the England squad, Bruno Fernandes was playing very well for Manchester United and putting up ridiculous numbers in terms of goals and assists.

“So I probably watched him a bit closer at that time. ‘How is he scoring so many goals? What runs is he making that I’m not?’. If that makes me a student of the game, then that’s what I am.”

Maddison has been included in England boss Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Fernandes, on the other hand, will appear in his second World Cup for Portugal and will look to take them deep into the tournament.

Bruno Fernandes plays down rumors of fallout with Portugal and Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a brutal assessment of the Red Devils, claiming that the club hadn’t progressed since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure. He further claimed that he did not have any respect for Erik ten Hag, adding that the Dutchman had not shown any towards him.

Soon after, Fernandes met up with Ronaldo and co. for their World Cup preparations. The midfielder was filmed walking towards Ronaldo and participating in a seemingly frosty exchange.

SPORTbible @sportbible The moment Cristiano Ronaldo met up with Bruno Fernandes for World Cup duty for Portugal The moment Cristiano Ronaldo met up with Bruno Fernandes for World Cup duty for Portugal 👀 https://t.co/xUGoxEwxNj

Fernandes has since played down talks of tension between the two players, directing everyone to Joao Mario’s comments. Mario previously told reporters (via the Mirror):

“I was in the locker room at that moment, I saw pictures. It was a joke between them because Bruno was one of the last to arrive and Cristiano asked if he had come by boat. It was a joke between them, they play together.”

Re-sharing Mario’s comments the Manchester United midfielder added:

“There you are, ruining the covers of newspapers.”

He accompanied the quote with a couple of laughing emojis, confirming that all was well in the Portuguese dressing room.

