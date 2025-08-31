"I promise to give my life for this club" - Real Madrid summer signing Alvaro Carreras makes claim after goal-saving clearance in Mallorca win

Real Madrid star Alvaro Carreras has opened up on his goal-saving clearance against Mallorca on Saturday, August 30. He stressed his determination to give his everything for the club.

Los Blancos hosted Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga on Saturday. Vedat Muriqi gave the visitors a shock lead in the 18th minute. However, Arda Guler (37') and Vinicius Jr. (38') turned it around in the first half. Real Madrid held on to secure all three points.

In the 65th minute, though, as Mallorca pushed for an equalizer, substitute Samu Costa fired a shot. It beat Thibaut Courtois and looked set to find the net, but Carreras made an outstanding goal-line clearance. When asked about it after the match, the left-back said (via Madrid Xtra):

“I promise to give my life for this club, and today I did it by saving a goal.”

Head coach Xabi Alonso also heaped praise on the Spaniard, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“I was already following him and was very happy to see him arrive. It wasn’t possible at the World Cup, but it’s now. He knows the club, and you expect that to be good, but his level is extraordinary. He does almost everything well. He’s a great addition, both for the present and the future.”

Carreras was part of Real Madrid's academy, but he moved to Manchester United and later, Benfica. Los Blancos signed him from the Portuguese for a reported fee of €50 million earlier this summer.

Xabi Alonso on Real Madrid's performances so far

Los Blancos have won all three games this season so far, keeping two clean sheets. They beat Osasuna 1-0 at home, Oviedo 3-0 away, and now Mallorca 2-1.

Asked about the team so far, Xabi Alonso said (via Managing Madrid):

“We’re better than we were at the start. Looking at things, results are important; they confirm our line of work. The Champions League is next, and we have to fine-tune things. But I’m happy.

"Today’s game was a series of stages. We didn’t get into the game the best, but then we improved, but the pressure wasn’t very tight. We have to do a bit better; we’ve been doing very well. We created more than we did against Osasuna against a low block again. There are better things and worse things. Let’s keep trying.”

Alonso was appointed Real Madrid manager before the FIFA Club World Cup, where they lost in the semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain. They will next face Real Sociedad away on September 13.

