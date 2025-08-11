"I promised him I'll end my career playing alongside him" – Mario Balotelli opens up on search for new club as he jokes about Real Madrid switch

Ex-Italy international Mario Balotelli has shed light on his future with the former AC Milan and Inter Milan striker also joking about potentially playing for Real Madrid.

Ad

Balotelli, 34, has made a name for himself as a nomadic player over the years. He has played for 12 different clubs in his career, beginning his professional career at Inter. He has won a host trophies, including three Serie A titles, a Premier League title, and a UEFA Champions League trophy.

After being released by Serie A side Genoa earlier this summer, Balotelli is actively seeking a new team to continue his career at. When queried to provide insight into his dream during a recent interview with a news outlet, the former Manchester City and Liverpool ace replied (h/t GOAL):

Ad

Trending

"Playing for Real Madrid."

When asked about his professional career, Balotelli responded:

"I'm looking for a club that will trust me. I want to play for another two or three years. Then I'll go to my brother Enock. He's now playing for Vado among the amateurs [in Italy]. We'll see. Anyway, I promised him I'll end my career playing alongside him."

Ad

Last season, Balotelli made six substitute appearances for Genoa in the Serie A.

Premier League club urged to sign Real Madrid star

Former Arsenal and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has insisted that Liverpool should sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo this summer. He told Adventure Gamers (h/t Metro):

"Liverpool are in the business of signing world-class players. Real Madrid's Rodrygo looks a fantastic option to replace [Luis Diaz]. He's not some young, unstudied talent – he's an experienced and established player as it is and watching him over the years has been exciting."

Ad

Pennant, who featured in 231 Premier League games during his career, added:

"He's quick, powerful, direct and very tricky to defend against and you could even say he fits a similar profile to Diaz. It'd be a like-for-like replacement and a transfer that I could see the fans really getting behind."

Rodrygo, 24, has reportedly been linked with a move away from Los Merengues of late. He could decide to leave his current club following Gonzalo Garcia's rapid rise and Franco Mastantuono's permanent arrival.

The Brazilian attacker relished a productive season last time around, starting 40 of his 54 appearances across all competitions for Xabi Alonso's outfit. He contributed 14 goals and 11 assists in 3,452 minutes of action for his side last campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debkalpa Banerjee Debkalpa is a journalist who covers European football at Sportskeeda. He is a PGD holder from the Asian College of Journalism, has interviewed Emile Heskey and Jason McAteer, ideated a six-part IE feature series titled 'India's New Hopes', and tried to shine a light on mental health in football involving a Bengaluru FC initiative. He has strong journalism skills along with a good understanding of SEO. In his spare time, he stays up all night following Liverpool FC. Know More