I would put 63-year-old Manchester United coach on the bench than Marcus Rashford: Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim has given a damning verdict on Marcus Rashford's time at Manchester United under him. The Portuguese suggested that the Englishman isn't giving his 100% and he would rather have his goalkeeping coach on the bench than him.

Rashford was again left out of the squad as the Red Devils faced Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Sunday. Rasmus Hojlund struggled in the match and was replaced by Joshua Zirkzee, who struggled as well. Eventually, the visitors secured a 1-0 win, courtesy of a goal from Lisandro Martinez.

After the game, Ruben Amorim was asked why Rashford hasn't featured despite the other forwards struggling. The Manchester United head coach answered (via The Guardian):

“It’s always the same reason. The reason is the training, the way I see what a footballer should do. In training, in life and it’s every day, every detail. So if things don’t change, I will not change.”

When pushed further for an answer, Amorim suggested that he would trust his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital over Rashford. He said:

“It’s the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum, if you do the right things … we can use every player. You can see it today on the bench – we miss a little bit of pace to go, to change the game, to move some pieces, but I prefer [it] like that.

"I will put Vital [on the bench] before I put a player that doesn’t give the maximum every day so I will not change in that.”

Amorim has completely frozen out Rashford from the Manchester United squad and he could, hence, leave the club this January.

Barcelona interested in signing Manchester United star Marcus Rashford: Reports

As per the Daily Star, Barcelona are among a number of clubs interested in signing Marcus Rashford this January. Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, and Napoli are also interested in the English forward.

While Barca's financial issues make it a tough transfer, Rashford is even willing to lower his wages to join them. He is keen to leave Manchester United this January after falling out with head coach Ruben Amorim. The forward last featured for the club in a 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Europa League on December 12.

He has only featured on the bench once since then, having been frozen out of the squad completely. Hence, he is looking to leave this January if an opportunity arises. Rashford's current contract with Manchester United expires in 2028. He has scored 138 goals and provided 63 assists in 426 games for them.

