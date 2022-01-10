"I put my blood, sweat and tears" - 29-year-old Manchester United star says he 'feels like a footballer' once again 

Phil Jones is back in action for Manchester United and the Englishman is grateful to the fans for their support. The Red Devils defender said it was great to 'feel like a footballer again' following his return against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jones was out of action due to a long-term knee injury and returned to the pitch last week. He put up a good performance but did not end up on the winning side as Wolves won 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Manchester United Indonesia @ManUtd_ID



Sebelum aksi comebacknya, Phil Jones berbicara ke @Teamviewer Diaries tentang bagaimana artinya kembali mengenakan Jersey United.



#MUFC | #BringingYouCloser



🗣️ “Saya mengerahkan segalanya untuk Klub ini.”Sebelum aksi comebacknya, Phil Jones berbicara ke @Teamviewer Diaries tentang bagaimana artinya kembali mengenakan Jersey United. 🗣️ “Saya mengerahkan segalanya untuk Klub ini.”🔙 Sebelum aksi comebacknya, Phil Jones berbicara ke @Teamviewer Diaries tentang bagaimana artinya kembali mengenakan Jersey United. #MUFC | #BringingYouCloser https://t.co/7fuYXuhKNP

Speaking to ManUtd.com, Jones thanked fans for their continued support and heaped praise on the club for helping him during his time on the sidelines. He said:

"It's difficult when a player's out for so long, for whatever reason. All I would say is that any time I represent this club and put the shirt on, I give absolutely everything. I put my blood, sweat and tears into everything I do for this club. I appreciate all the support they [the fans] give me. I'm forever grateful for that. It's a wonderful, wonderful club to be at and I am grateful.

"You know, I spent so long out, off the pitch and out of the squad,' he continued. It's been horrible at times but it's nice to be back out with the lads. I feel like a footballer again and [to] feel the ball at your feet and the rain and the grass, it's just a great feeling."

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand lauds Phil Jones

Despite Manchester United's loss to Wolverhampton, Phil Jones's performance did not go unnoticed.

FIVE @FIVEUK Could Phil Jones make his way back into the England Squad?



Andy Goldstein from talkSPORT believes they Jones is better than Mings and is better than Stones on his day. [SPORTbible] Could Phil Jones make his way back into the England Squad?Andy Goldstein from talkSPORT believes they Jones is better than Mings and is better than Stones on his day. [SPORTbible] 🔴 Could Phil Jones make his way back into the England Squad?Andy Goldstein from talkSPORT believes they Jones is better than Mings and is better than Stones on his day. [SPORTbible] https://t.co/8LVTMvrblF

The Red Devils defender was lauded by Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel last week.

"For someone to come in from the cold like that, you have to tip your hat to someone like that. I'm just pleased he got through the game unscathed, no injuries. He put in a decent performance after such a long time out, that's not easy to do. So you've got to tilt your hat to Phil Jones," Ferdinand said.

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United face Aston Villa twice this week – tonight in the FA Cup at Old Trafford and then in the Premier League on Saturday at Villa Park.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava