"I wouldn't put him" – Ian Wright names one position he believes Mikel Arteta shouldn't use Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri in

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has claimed that Ethan Nwaneri should not be used in a number nine role following the Gunners' recent 7-1 UEFA Champions League triumph over PSV Eindhoven.

Nwaneri, 17, has relished a meteoric rise since the start of the ongoing 2024-25 campaign. He has started 11 of his 27 appearances across all competitions for his team this season, scoring eight goals in the process.

So far this term, the left-footed star has played in a host of positions, including as an inverted winger on the right flank. However, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is of the opinion that the player could also play as a striker.

Last December, Arteta shared his honest thoughts on Nwaneri (h/t TBR):

"Ethan can play as a right attacking midfielder, left attacking midfielder, as a right winger and there is another position he can develop into in a few years time. Nine. He's got the goal in front of him and he just looks at the goal. He has a tremendous ability to put the ball in the back of the net."

During a recent chat on the Wrighty's House, Wright was asked to opine on Nwaneri's natural position and whether the Arsenal star should be used as a striker. He responded (h/t TBR):

"We're looking at how [Bukayo] Saka has just kind of made that right side his own in the way that he's developed. But you look at Ethan... Ethan, I don't know. I think he could play anywhere up there. I wouldn't put him as a nine. They say he's played as a nine in the youth team. But I wouldn't put him in a nine, but I'd put him anywhere around there. Just anywhere."

Arsenal star delighted after 7-1 continental win

Earlier on Tuesday (March 4), Arsenal defeated Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in their UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg clash. Martin Odegaard netted a brace in the second half of the contest at Philips Stadion.

After the end of the match, Odegaard commented (h/t Tribal Football):

"Especially after the last few games, we needed a performance like this. It was brilliant from the start until the end. Really good going forward, attacking the box with chances and goals. Unfortunately, we conceded one goal."

Arsenal, who are currently 13 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, will next take on Manchester United. They will face Ruben Amorim's club in a league contest at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 9).

