"I would put him on the same level as Robin van Persie" - Ex-Arsenal defender William Gallas makes bold claim on 'clever' Premier League striker 

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has compared Tottenham Hotspur frontman Harry Kane to Premier League legend Robin van Persie.

Kane has become a talisman for Spurs over the years, scoring 254 goals in 395 appearances.

The English striker has finished as the Premier League's top goalscorer on three occasions and Gallas has lauded the goalscoring potency of the forward.

He was interviewed by Genting Casino, where he began by talking about the talent possessed by Kane:

"He doesn't always stay in front, which for the centre back can be a little difficult, because he drops deeper to get the ball, and with his technique he can find his teammates. Then when he's in the box he's a danger, because you never know which way he will go, right, left foot, he’s so strong with both feet, and his head."

Gallas then claimed that Kane is on the same level as former Arsenal and Manchester United hitman Van Persie:

"So I would put him on the same level as Robin van Persie."

The former Chelsea defender then claimed that Blues hero Didier Drogba is a level above both Kane and Van Persie:

"Didier Drogba was a beast, he scored in the Champions League final, and many other finals, so that's why he is on top. Robin was not too far away as well, his quality was different, but to play and win the Champions League is something different than to win the Premier League."

Van Persie became a hit at both Arsenal and Manchester United during his time in the Premier League.

He scored 132 goals in 278 appearances for the Gunners and 58 goals in 105 appearances for the Red Devils.

The Dutch legend didn't win the Premier League title until moving to United from Arsenal in 2012 for £27.6 million.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



37 goals 13 assists



Form that earned him a move to Manchester United so he could win the Premier League the following season. Robin van Persie's crazy stats from the 2011/2012 season with Arsenal.37 goals13 assistsForm that earned him a move to Manchester United so he could win the Premier League the following season. Robin van Persie's crazy stats from the 2011/2012 season with Arsenal. 🇳🇱🔙⚽️ 37 goals 🎯 13 assistsForm that earned him a move to Manchester United so he could win the Premier League the following season. 👀 https://t.co/Cn8JzgsOMR

Meanwhile, Drogba was a menace for Chelsea during his time at Stamford Bridge, finding the net 164 times in 381 appearances.

The Ivorian scored a vital equalizer in the Blues' Champions League final win over Bayern Munich in 2012 before netting the winning penalty in a tense shootout.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball Bayern...



We think of the Didier Drogba final of 2012!



The bullet header and the ice cool penalty to win the Champions League for the Blues When we think of ChelseaBayern...We think of the Didier Drogba final of 2012!The bullet header and the ice cool penalty to win the Champions League for the Blues When we think of Chelsea 🆚 Bayern...We think of the Didier Drogba final of 2012!The bullet header and the ice cool penalty to win the Champions League for the Blues 🏆💙 https://t.co/H6dSsG58vl

Kane will be looking to cause havoc for Arsenal this weekend

Kane netted twice last time out

Arsenal take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, October 1 and Kane will be eager to continue his impressive tally against the Gunners.

The English striker has bagged seven goals in 17 appearances against Spurs' north London rivals.

The two London sides are unbeaten in the Premier League with the Gunners sitting top, one point ahead of Spurs.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



He's now level with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry on 175 Premier League goals! Harry Kane puts Spurs 3-0 up with less than 40 minutes playedHe's now level with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry on 175 Premier League goals! Harry Kane puts Spurs 3-0 up with less than 40 minutes played 😱He's now level with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry on 175 Premier League goals! 🔥 https://t.co/f449BBXhyK

It was Tottenham who were 3-0 victors the last time the north London derby was played out, with Kane on the scoresheet twice.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far