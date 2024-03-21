"I would put Mainoo on par" - Roy Keane likens breakout star Kobbie Mainoo with former Manchester United teammate

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has compared teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo with his former teammate Nicky Butt.

The 18-year-old breakout star has contributed two goals and as many assists in 23 games across competitions, starting 18. While one goal has come in 14 games in the Premier League - where United are sixth after 28 games, the other has come in the FA Cup - where the Red Devils are into the semifinals.

Having displayed maturity, composure and consistency belying his tender years, the teenager has become a first-team regular at Erik ten Hag's side. Recently, Mainoo earned his first senior England call-up for the upcoming friendlies with Brazil and Belgium.

On the Stick to Football podcast (as per Daily Mail), Keane said that Mainoo reminds him of his former teammate Butt, who made nearly 400 appearances for the Red Devils between 1992 and 2004.

"I'd say that Kobbie Mainoo compares more to Nicky Butt than Paul Scholes, but that's because Scholes played further forward when he first joined Manchester United."

"What makes these young players successful is their personalities and their temperament, so I would put Mainoo on par with Butt and Scholes in their first three months at the club.

He added:

"It's all about how players settle into the first team and how they cope with the challenges, playing at Old Trafford, but from what I've seen, Mainoo looks great, but he's got lots to learn in that position."

Mainoo, meanwhile, is expected to make his international debut when The Three Lions take on Brazil at the Wembley on March 23.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have had an inconsistent season blighted by a whopping 16 losses across competitions, with 11 of them coming in the league, where they are nine points off fourth-placed Aston Villa (56) with a game in hand.

The Red Devils have also underwhelmed in Europe, finishing dead-last in a UEFA Champions League group comprising Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

However, despite their EFL Cup title defence ending early, the Red Devils beat arch-rivals Liverpool 4-3 at home after extra time to reach the FA Cup semifinals, where they play Coventry City.

Before that, though, they return to action after the international break with a Premier League trip to Brentford on March 30. Ten Hag's side won the reverse fixture 4-0 in October.