"I put them in the safe in the hotel room" - Matty Cash explains lengths he went through to safely transport Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe jerseys

Polish defender Matty Cash has said that he took great care while transporting the match-worn jerseys of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Aston Villa defender Cash was in Poland's playing XI in their 2-0 defeat to Argentina in Group C of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. At the end of the game, he secured Messi’s jersey with the help of his club teammate and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

In the Round of 16, Poland took on defending champions France. Kylian Mbappe starred with two goals and an assist to fire Les Bleus to a 3-1 win. Following the game, Cash swapped shirts with Kylian Mbappe to enhance his memorabilia collection.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Cash talked about the measures he took to make sure the jerseys did not go missing. The Aston Villa right-back said:

“I’ve got hand luggage here. From Qatar to Dubai, I made sure those shirts were right with me. I put them in the safe in the hotel room as well. It will be going on the hand luggage with me”

Both Mbappe and Messi have been in scorching form in Qatar. While Messi has scored thrice and claimed an assist in four games, Mbappe has pitched in with five goals and two assists.

PSG president says front three of Neymar, Mbappe and Messi makes Cristiano Ronaldo transfer impractical

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has all but confirmed that his team will not try to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in January. Al-Khelaifi hinted that the front three of Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar provide them with as much firepower as they need.

Ronaldo is now a free agent since mutually agreeing to terminate his Manchester United contract. While Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr are being heavily linked with him, the Portuguese superstar has said that he has not yet signed the dotted line.

Amid speculation about Ronaldo’s future, Al-Khelaifi said that the Messi-Mbappe-Neymar trio makes it difficult to accommodate the Portuguese superstar. The PSG chief said (as per GOAL):

“The three players that we have (Lionel) Messi, Neymar and (Kylian) Mbappe, it’s very difficult, but I wish him all the best. He’s fantastic, and he’s still an amazing player.”

Ronaldo has scored just once in four games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

