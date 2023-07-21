“I was quite good there too” – When Lionel Messi gave bullish response after being asked if he could shine on ‘a cold windy night at Stoke’ 

Lionel Messi's cool retort when quizzed about handling a "cold, windy night at Stoke" has effectively debunked one of football's age-old cliches.

Despite boasting seven Ballon d'Or titles and leading a triumphant World Cup charge just a year prior, some naysayers still subtly question his mettle. This skepticism has always claimed that the legendary playmaker would struggle playing against smaller but tougher England teams.

However, although he has not played in the Premier League, it's essential to remember that he has netted a staggering 26 goals in 36 clashes against Premier League sides. These all came from Champions League games against behemoths like Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

As per a 2018 interaction with Spanish journalist Guillem Balague on the Euro Leagues Show, Messi had an answer ready (via SportBible):

"They should have seen the pitches in Rosario I used to play in, and I was quite good there too."

His statement was a nod to his early days with Newell's Old Boys, where he shone even on treacherous, mud-caked fields.

While the playful jibe of performing on a cold, windy night at Stoke may endure, Lionel Messi's legacy is arguably immune to such banter.

Lionel Messi set to make his debut against Cruz Azul

The 2023 Leagues Cup opener for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul promises Lionel Messi's much-anticipated debut.

Miami fans, starved for inspiration amid a challenging league season, will be eager to witness their new icon grace the pitch.

Despite the whirlwind of excitement surrounding Messi's arrival, Inter Miami's campaign has hit a few snags this season.

Manager Tata Martino will be hoping the inclusion of the Argentine dynamo will reenergize the squad and kickstart their campaign.

However, Martino's recent words indicate he might opt for a balanced approach in managing Messi's minutes, hinting at a potential appearance off the bench (via Gaston Edul):

“Messi and Busquets will play on Friday. I’m not sure if they will start. The first thing I want is for them to keep training. Jordi Alba became a dad today and that’s why he’ll come in the next few days.”

Interpreting Martino's playbook, it's likely that Lionel Messi might play a pivotal cameo role against Cruz Azul.

What's more, Sergio Busquets, Messi's old comrade from their Barcelona days, is also on the cards to light up the field in Florida.