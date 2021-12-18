‘I would rather retire than play for Man Utd’ – Liverpool star emphatically says he won’t play for Manchester United

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has emphatically said he would rather retire than play for Manchester United.

Liverpool and Manchester United are the most successful clubs in England. The two have been fighting for bragging rights for decades and the rivalry between them runs deep.

Everyone at Liverpool and Manchester United is aware of what the North West Derby is all about. However, there are a lot more sentiments around the rivalry for local players at both clubs.

Red Devils forward Marcus Rashford hails from Manchester, while Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is from Merseyside. Alexander-Arnold is another Liverpudlian who has gone on to establish himself as a key player for the Reds.

Whether you are a local lad or not, playing for Manchester United after leaving Liverpool and vice-versa is considered unforgivable by the fans of both teams and Alexander-Arnold is well aware of it. Asked whether he would retire or play for the Red Devils, the 23-year-old told Sky Sports:

"Right now, [I would] retire, to be honest, could not do that [join Manchester United]."

Alexander-Arnold also revealed that he prefers playing Manchester United over featuring in the Merseyside Derby against Everton. He said:

"I mean Manchester United is a bigger game historically. I'd say Manchester United, more people watch it."

Alexander-Arnold helped Jurgen Klopp's side to a thumping 5-0 victory over Manchester United in October. He will look to do the same when the Red Devils visit Anfield in the Premier League in March.

Players who have played for both Liverpool and Manchester United

Despite the fierce rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United, some players have played for both clubs over the years. However, only two have done it during the Premier League era, that is after 1992.

Michael Owen is one of the most popular players to have played for both Liverpool and Manchester United. Paul Ince also did the same, but it is worth noting that neither swapped the two clubs directly.

After coming through the ranks at Liverpool's academy, Owen made his senior debut for the side in 1997. He then went on to play for Real Madrid and Newcastle United before joining Manchester United in 2009.

Ince joined the Red Devils from West Ham in the summer of 1989. The Englishman plied his trade for Manchester United for six years before moving to Inter Milan in 1995.

Two years later, he returned to England after signing for Liverpool.

