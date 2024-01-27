West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek has said that he would prefer a return to the Czech league than join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League in the Kingdom.

The arrival of Ronaldo, 38, at SPL giants Al-Nassr in December 2022 has sparked an exodus of top players to the league. The likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez have joined various clubs in the Kingdom.

However, the 28-year-old Soucek isn't one to jump on the Saudi bandwagon, or for that matter, China or USA, as he's enjoying his football with the Hammers. The defensive midfielder has contributed an impressive 30 goals and nine assists in 186 games across competitions. That includes eight goals and an assist in 31 games across competitions this term.

Soucek recently told Sportcz (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano) that he rejected an offer from the SPL in the summer of 2023:

“Last summer I got an important proposal from Saudi, but I rejected. I would rather return to Czech league! Saudi Arabia, China or USA is not for me. … I am enjoying my time here at West Ham."

The former Slavia Plague player's side are sixth in the Premier League after 21 games, eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa in the final UEFA Champions League spot.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. Almost 39, he's still going strong, ageing like fine wine, as he remains a key player and goalscorer for club and country.

In his first full season in Saudi Arabian football, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has sizzled. In 25 games across competitions, he has bagged 24 goals and 11 assists.

That includes league-leading tallies of 20 goals and nine assists in 18 games in the league, where Luis Castro's side only trail runaway leaders Al-Hilal (53) after 19 games.

Ronaldo and Co. are currently in a mid-season break and are scheduled to return to competitive action next month.