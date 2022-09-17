"I wasn't ready to be a pro. I thought I was God, loved women, and to party too much" - Former Real Madrid star explains what went wrong for him at Los Blancos

Former Real Madrid winger Royston Drenthe has explained why he could never really become the player he wanted to be. He joined the Spanish giants back in 2007 from Feyenoord as a highly-rated youngster during the Los Blancos' Galacticos era.

However, he could never quite hit it off at the Santiago Bernabeu and was released in 2012 after two disappointing loan spells with Hercules and Everton.

Since then, Drenthe has been a journeyman across Europe and even quit football in 2016 in search of stardom as a rapper and television star. He returned to football two years later and now plays for Spanish minnows Racing Merida.

Aged 35 now, the former Real Madrid attacker recently looked back at his time at the Spanish capital club with regret. He told Gazzetta.it:

"I was twenty years old and at the peak of my career. It was my dream to walk into the Real Madrid dressing room, I will never forget that.

"But you have a life as a footballer and a life as a human being. You can mix that up to a point, but I didn't see the need to change my lifestyle right away."

Drenthe admitted that he was distracted during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu and paid the price. He added:

"Now I am aware that I didn't do the right thing, that I made mistakes. I wasn't ready to be a pro. I thought I was God, loved women and to party too much and you can't combine that with football.

"I learn something new every time, but what happened, happened."

Drenthe joined Real Madrid after starring at the 2007 Under-21 Euro for the Netherlands. The Dutch went onto win the tournament and the winger was named the best player of the tournament.

The Dutchman made a total of 65 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

Real Madrid will be looking to maintain their 100% record as they prepare to face Ateltico Madrid

Real Madrid have made a phenomenal start to their season as they look to defend their Champions League and La Liga titles. They are the only team in Europe's top five leagues to boast a 100% record, having won every game across all competitions.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will be up against their local rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday (September 18). However, their star attacker Karim Benzema remains a doubt for the game.

