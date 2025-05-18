"I have to be realistic" - Real Madrid star hints at surprise retirement

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has hinted at the possibility of an early retirement from professional football as he works to return to action. The Spain international has missed most of the season through injury, having ruptured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) early in the campaign.

Carvajal revealed in an interview reported via X that he understands that his career as a footballer is nearing its end. The 33-year-old revealed that he chose to be realistic in his assessment, indicating that he does not have many years left to play.

“It's been a long journey. My sports career is already nearing the end. I hope not, but I have to be realistic”.

Dani Carvajal has been at Real Madrid for the entirety of his senior career, but enjoyed an unforgettable 2024 before his injury. The right-back helped Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League and LaLiga titles in the 2023-24 season, scoring in the Champions League final. He then proceeded to help Spain win Euro 2024 and was nominated for the Ballon d'Or.

Carvajal featured just eight times in LaLiga this season before suffering his injury against Villarreal in October. The right-back is expected to return to action in time for the FIFA Club World Cup next month, but is preparing his mind for retirement.

Real Madrid handed Dani Carvajal a one-year extension until 2026 after his injury, and the Spaniard may choose to retire at the end of the 2025-26 season. Los Blancos have already agreed on a deal to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold as his long-term replacement at the club.

Real Madrid announce signing of Spain international

Real Madrid have announced the addition of Spain international Dean Huijsen to their squad for next season after finding an agreement with Bournemouth. Los Blancos have managed to beat a host of clubs to the signature of the 20-year-old, with Xabi Alonso said to have played a key role.

Huijsen was the subject of a tug of war from some of Europe's biggest sides, including Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal, before he opted to join Los Blancos. They will pay his £50 million release clause over three installments, and will sign him to a contract until 2030.

Dean Huijsen turned down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a 16-year-old from Malaga, instead choosing to move to Juventus. The young defender will join the team ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, where he is expected to debut under Alonso.

