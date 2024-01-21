"I didn't realize the players were tired" - Carlo Ancelotti apologizes for his team selection in Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Almeria

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has apologised after his team's come-from-behind 3-2 La Liga win against Almeria at home on Sunday, January 20. He said after the match that he should have chosen a different line-up as the players were very tired and he made a wrong evaluation.

Los Blancos fell behind by two goals before the halftime break via goals from Largie Ramazani (1') and Edgar Gonzalez (43').

However, Los Blancos launched a comeback in the second half. Jude Bellingham (57' P), Vinicius Junior (67'), and Dani Carvajal (90+9') scored to turn the game in its head.

Ancelotti said to the media after the game (via MadridXtra on X):

"It's my fault. We didn't realise the players were tired. We did a wrong evaluation."

He added:

"I had to make substitutions at half-time. I didn't realise the players were tired, I should have chosen a different line-up. My bad."

Ancelotti took off Ferland Mendy, Nacho, and Rodrygo at the break, replacing them with Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, and Joselu.

The game against Almeria marked Real Madrid's sixth this month. Their last game was a 4-2 defeat after extra time to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 on January 18. They had played two extra times within a space of nine days before the Almeria clash.

Ancelotti's side, however, overcame adversity to get the job done on Sunday. They returned to the La Liga summit with the win. Los Merengues have 51 points from 20 matches and lead second-placed Girona by two points.

Dani Carvajal reacts to Real Madrid's dramatic win

Real Madrid's win against Almeria was a dramatic affair. Once again, Ancelotti's side showcased their mettle and the mentality to come back from a deficit in crucial games.

Dani Carvajal, the scorer of the injury-time winner, reacted to the result. The full-back said he would have preferred a more stable performance but added that the game displayed the club's morale. He said (via Los Blancos' website):

“I would prefer to have won more calmly, but this speaks of what this shield, this stadium and our history are about: believing until the end. We said it at half-time, that until the last minute anything could happen.”

Real Madrid will return to action on January 27 to take on UD Las Palmas in a La Liga away clash. Las Palmas are eighth in the league with 31 points from 21 matches.