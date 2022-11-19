“I really believe we can be the world champion” – Portugal coach Fernando Santos makes bullish claim as he names favorites to win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal coach Fernando Santos made a bullish claim while naming the favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Santos named France as the favorites for the tournament. Les Blues will enter the tournament as the defending champions.

However, Santos is confident that his Portugal team are also capable of becoming the world champions. Speaking to the media, Santos said (via Mirror):

“I think France are the favourites because they are the reigning champions. But we are also in that category. I really believe we can be the world champion. That’s how much I think this team can bring. That is the ambition we all have. I believe - and so do the players.”

Portugal have a well-rounded squad in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo remains an ominous presence in attack for Santos' team.

They also have Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Bernardo Silva, and Bruno Fernandes to contribute to the team's attacking force.

The likes of William Carvalho, Danilo Pereira, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Raphael Guerreiro, Nuno Mendes, and more will see off the defensive sector.

They have world-class custodians like Rui Patricio and Diogo Costa in their ranks as well. The depth of the Portuguese team is something to behold. Whether they can live up to the expectations and put on a show remains to be seen.

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes is optimistic ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Bruno Fernandes is focused on national team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal star Bruno Fernandes said he is optimistic about his country's chances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Speaking to reporters ahead of the tournament, Fernandes said (via Manchester United's official website):

"I'm just talking about the national team, this is the national team and the World Cup, Manchester comes after that, God willing, it will be after the 18th [when the final is being held]. The coach has managed his squad in the best way, giving opportunities to those who had not yet played. Everyone who was on the field demonstrated the quality that the national team has. The others have shown it in training and will also have their opportunity."

Portugal's World Cup campaign starts on 24 November with a game against Ghana. Then, they play Uruguay on 29 November before finishing their group games with a contest against South Korea on 2 December.

