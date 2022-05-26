"I was really close" - Ronaldinho says he almost signed for Premier League giants before historic Barcelona transfer

Brazil icon Ronaldinho has revealed he was incredibly close to joining Manchester United in 2002, a year before his move to Barcelona.

Full of tricks, skill and tonnes of raw ability, Ronaldinho is widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation, having won the Ballon d'Or in 2005.

The South American also won the FIFA World Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005. He also won the Champions League along with league titles in Spain and Italy.

Speaking to SportBible, the 42-year-old revealed that he nearly moved to Old Trafford during his spell at PSG, before ultimately deciding that a move to Barcelona would benefit him more.

Ronaldinho claimed:

"I was really close to joining United. I had that chance and I was really close but in the end, I decided to sign for Barcelona."

Having turned down the chance to play for Sir Alex Ferguson's side, the legendary playmaker's career peaked in Catalonia as he scored 94 goals in 207 games and was undoubtedly a driving force behind Barca becoming a major force in European football once again.

Ronaldinho claims "Liverpool can surpise" in upcoming Champions League final

The former Brazil international was speaking at an event put on before world football's biggest club game between Liverpool and Real Madrid, which is taking place in Ronaldinho's former home in Paris this Saturday.

The Ballon d'Or winner was once given a standing ovation by the Bernabeu crowd while playing for great rivals Barcelona, following his incredible two-goal display against Los Blancos in 2005.

When asked for a prediction for the game involving his once great rivals, he claimed:

“Liverpool and Real Madrid are very similar teams when it comes to the will to win and they both fight until the last minute. They are two incredible teams with incredible players. I hope it is a very beautiful final with many goals."

He added:

"Madrid showed a lot of spirit and came back from difficult situations this season, but in the current form I think Liverpool can surprise if they score goals at the beginning. I think defensively they have a well-experienced team and I don't believe they made the same mistakes that other teams have made."

The two sides are set to make history on Saturday, 28 May, as they will become the first pair to contest three European Cup finals in history, with both sides currently having one win each in the previous contests.

