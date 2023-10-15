“I really enjoyed being with you” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother shares message for son after he scores twice in 200th appearance for Portugal

Celebrating his 200th appearance for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with an honorary trophy by UEFA. He was also honored by his mother Dolores Aveiro, who had tears in her eyes as she witnessed her son win the trophy.

Post-match, Aveiro took to Instagram to share a picture she took with her son. The caption said:

"Son, happy day to you guys. I really enjoyed being with you yesterday."

Ronaldo reciprocated the sentiment, revealing (via Sports Bible) afterward:

“My mother, in particular, was emotional. It's a number I never thought I'd reach. It's these small steps that motivate me to be better," he said.

The Al-Nassr star embellished his already remarkable record by netting twice in a taut 3-2 victory against Slovakia. The triumph was a pivotal win that assured Portugal a berth in the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament, set to be hosted by Germany. With a staggering 202 caps and 125 goals to his name, Ronaldo maintains his throne as international football's leading goal-scorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo jubilates as Portugal clinches Euro 2024 qualification

A ripple of euphoria coursed through the Dragao Stadium in Porto as Cristiano Ronaldo guided the Portugal national team past the EURO qualifying round. Scoring twice in a thrilling 3-2 victory against Slovakia on Friday, Ronaldo lit up the scorecard.

Following the pivotal contest, Ronaldo took to Instagram to share his exhilaration. His post read:

"We are at EURO 2024! Very happy to help Portugal reach another final tournament of a great competition. A special thanks to the Portuguese Football Federation and the fans who were present at the stadium for the beautiful tribute!"

While the limelight will naturally gravitate toward Cristiano Ronaldo, following the 125th goal of his international career, the entire Portugal squad deserves its share of commendation. Goncalo Ramos, for instance, contributed crucially by opening the scoring against Slovakia. Bruno Fernandes was also vital in providing two assists on the night.

Every piece of the tactical jigsaw, assembled by manager Roberto Martinez, seemed to fit perfectly, culminating in a night where they secured the important win. Portugal has joined France and Belgium as the latest nations to earn their spots at Euro 2024.

As Portugal now prepares for the competition, fans will certainly be hoping for Cristiano Ronaldo's transformative power. The entire nation will rally behind their iconic leader as they look to secure another continental trophy.