"I really feel for the guy", "The guy is really going through a lot" - Fans feel sorry for Real Madrid superstar as he is left on the bench in Super Cup victory against Frankfurt 

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti did not allow Eden Hazard a single minute on the pitch against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night (August 10).

Fans were left disappointed with Ancelotti’s treatment of the player and took to Twitter to voice their frustration, demanding 'justice' for the former Chelsea man.

Champions League winners Real Madrid squared off against 2021-22 Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Finland.

Ancelotti opted to field the same XI that won him the Champions League title against Liverpool at the end of May, leaving Hazard on the bench.

Los Blancos endured a slow start to the match but eventually grew into the game. David Alaba scored the opening goal in the 37th minute to put the 14-time European champions 1-0 up.

Karim Benzema doubled the lead 20 minutes into the second half. Despite being 2-0 up with 25 minutes remaining on the clock, Ancelotti refrained from introducing the Real Madrid no. 7.

Fans, frustrated with the Italian’s decision, turned to social media to blurt out their feelings.

Here’s how they reacted on Twitter:

Ancelotti used all five of his substitutions in the 2-0 win on Wednesday, bringing on Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga, Daniel Ceballos, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Antonio Rudiger.

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro was the standout performer in the UEFA Super Cup

Brazil international Casemiro started at the base of Los Blancos’ three-man midfield on Wednesday. He put in an unbelievable shift, setting a really high bar for his potential successor Aurelien Tchouameni.

The defensive midfielder brilliantly assisted Alaba’s opening goal, hit the bar with a venomous long-range effort, and proved to be the cornerstone of Madrid’s midfield. Frankfurt midfielders could not find a way to get past the Brazilian all night.

In addition to an assist, Casemiro made a key pass, won nine ground duels, attempted nine tackles, made two interceptions, and blocked a shot against the Bundesliga outfit.

He also made 54 accurate passes and accurately delivered one long ball. Due to his exceptional performance, he was given the ‘Man of the Match’ award in the 2022 UEFA Super Cup game.

