"I really had a good relationship with him" - Erik ten Hag hints that 25-year-old Manchester United loanee may have a future at the club  

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Donny van de Beek will be part of his plans at Manchester United next season.

Van de Beek joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2020, but has since failed to break into the starting XI at Old Trafford. The midfielder was sent out on loan to Everton for the second half of the 2021-22 season.

Ten Hag has worked with Van de Beek before while the two were together at Ajax. The Dutchman was a vital part of the starting XI, and Ten Hag has hinted that that could be the case at Manchester United as well next season.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Donny van de Beek scores for Everton at the Emirates while Erik ten Hag watches Man Utd at Selhurst Park. Donny van de Beek scores for Everton at the Emirates while Erik ten Hag watches Man Utd at Selhurst Park. https://t.co/AUkPaceZUy

While speaking to Manchester United's official website, the incoming manager confirmed his plans for the Dutchman. He said:

"Yes, of course, we had a fantastic squad in that time in Ajax. I really had a good relationship with him and, of course, I'm looking forward to meeting him again on the pitch."

Former Ajax winger Andy van der Meyde has backed the two Dutchmen to shine at Old Trafford, stating that Van de Beek could be vital for Manchester United. He told The Sun:

"You saw Donny at Ajax, what he can do in the Champions League. He never gives up but all he needs is a real chance to show what he can do. I know that if he gets the trust of the manager, he will score lots of goals and get many assists."

Erik ten Hag on his plans at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag wants to build a team that can challenge for the title at Manchester United. However, he claims the main priority is to make the fans proud, which has not happened in recent months.

He said:

"First of all, we want to make the fans proud. Second, of course we are in this moment, the current situation is obviously not that good. It's a big challenge. I want to build and construct a team who are battling for each other, who are unified and who will get results. Also we are playing in the Theatre of Dreams. We want to entertain. But in the end, the intention is to play fantastic football. If we can't play fantastic football, we still have to win."

United players are set to go on their season break now and the new manager has confirmed their pre-season will start on June 27.

