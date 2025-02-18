"I was really impressed, he's a very good player" - Liverpool manager Arne Slot heaps praise on Manchester United loanee 

Liverpool manager Arne Slot heaped praised on Marcus Rashford ahead of their upcoming clash against Aston Villa. Rashford, who joined the Villans on loan from Manchester United during the January transfer window, has made an impressive start to life at his new club.

A lifelong Manchester United fan, Rashford has been a key figure in the club’s recent history. However, he quickly fell out of favor under new head coach Ruben Amorim, ultimately leading to his move to Aston Villa.

Although he is yet to start a game, the English forward has already shown glimpses of his ability in his first two appearances.

On February 19, Rashford will aim to trouble Liverpool in an effort to put a dent to their title challenge. Nevertheless, Arne Slot has expressed nothing but admiration for the 27-year-old, stating that he would be surprised if Rashford fails to showcase his quality in the coming months.

“Of course I knew Marcus Rashford from following the Premier League, but the first time I faced him in real life was in the USA [preseason] tour and I was really impressed how fast he is. He has a nice height and and he’s comfortable on the ball. I think he’s a very good player," Slot said (via ESPN).

"I hope that, for him, he is going to that Villa but not [on Wednesday]! I will be completely surprised if a player of that quality doesn’t show that in the upcoming months,” he added.

Liverpool currently hold a seven-point lead over second-placed Arsenal, making the game against Aston Villa crucial in maintaining their advantage. Meanwhile, Villa have dropped to ninth in the table but remain just six points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot expects a tough challenge against Aston Villa

Liverpool have lost just once this season, but recent games have arguably exposed some of their weaknesses. They come into this match on the back of a disappointing second-half performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite securing all three points, the Reds failed to register a single shot on goal in the second half, while Wolves created several opportunities to snatch a result.

As a result, Slot expects the game against Aston Villa to be another tough challenge, emphasizing that Unai Emery’s side have been solid at home.

"I see it as 13 games to be played and the next game to be the most important one, starting with Villa away – which is, like Wolves at home, again a difficult game for us but for everyone. They have a great home record, maybe even more if they play in the evening, so we know that it is going to be a challenge," Slot said (via Liverpool's official website).

After their clash against Villa, Liverpool will face another major test when they take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, February 23. Slot will be hoping his side can maintain their winning momentum, especially with difficult fixtures ahead.

