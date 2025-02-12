"I don't really know what he is anymore" - Paul Scholes questions Mikel Arteta's decision with Arsenal star

Arsenal's midfielder Declan Rice has had his role in Mikel Arteta's system questioned by former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes. The Englishman stated that he doesn't view Rice as a midfielder who is expected to score goals in attack.

While speaking about the Gunners in The Overlap podcast, Scholes queried Rice's role in Arteta's system. He said (via Metro):

"Declan Rice, I’m not disappointed by him but I don’t really know what he is anymore. Is he the holding midfielder? I’ve heard Gary Neville say he should be getting forward and scoring goals. I’ve never seen him that way. I think he’s almost got a bit stuck in not really knowing what he is and Mikel Arteta not knowing what he is.”

Despite Scholes' comments, Rice has been one of the figures behind the side's stability in midfield this season. The Englishman has made significant contributions in attack despite playing in a deep midfield role.

In 33 appearances in the 2024-25 campaign, Rice has scored three goals and provided seven assists. In 22 Premier League games, he has also provided 35 key passes and registered 820 successful passes out of 906 attempts (via FootyStats).

Given his importance in midfield for the Gunners, Rice remains a key player for the remainder of the season.

How has Gabriel Martinelli performed at Arsenal this season?

While Gabriel Martinelli has recently joined players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus on the sidelines following a hamstring injury, his performance has been impressive this season. Best known for his pace and attacking proficiency, Martinelli has proven to be a trustworthy attacker for the Gunners.

In 35 appearances this season, the Brazilian has scored seven goals and registered four assists for the Gunners. However, his potential absence due to a hamstring problem could be a big blow in attack for the Gunners in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are set to take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday (February 15). The Gunners are currently second in the league table, having registered 50 points from 24 games. A victory against the Foxes could reduce the gap between the Gunners and leaders Liverpool who have registered 56 points from 23 league games.

