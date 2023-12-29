"I really don't know what to expect here" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

Nottingham Forest and Manchester United are gearing up to carry their Boxing Day successes into their upcoming clash at City Ground. Football pundit Chris Sutton shared his prediction for the match ahead of the weekend games.

The Red Devils were trapped in four games where they struggled to score a goal, before staging a remarkable comeback against Aston Villa. Initially two goals down, they were impressive enough to flip the script in a dramatic second half that saw them score three goals, against all odds.

Alejandro Garnacho's brace and Rasmus Hojlund's much-awaited first Premier League goal were enough to clinch a thrilling victory. It propelled United to sixth place in the league. Taking this momentum to face Nottingham Forest, they will be looking to end the year in a triumphant manner.

BBC's Chris Sutton weighed in with his prediction, expressing uncertainty but leaning towards a United victory:

"I really don't know what to expect here. Manchester United were phenomenal in their second-half comeback to beat Villa, and I was really pleased to see Rasmus Hojlund get off the mark in the Premier League."

He continued, talking about the Red Devils' opponents, before predicting all three points for Erik ten Hag's men:

"As for Nottingham Forest, I don't know where their brilliant win at Newcastle or Chris Wood's hat-trick came from. What will both teams do next? I am going to go with United to maintain their momentum, but I can't say I am totally sure. 2-1 to Manchester United."

Manchester United eye French talent Youssouf Fofana

Manchester United's transfer ambitions are heating up with their strong interest in Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana. As the January transfer window looms, the 24-year-old's impressive form has placed him firmly in the Red Devils' sights.

Fofana has a reported price tag of around €30 million, according to journalist Rudy Galetti (via CaughtOffside). This fee, while substantial, is seen as a fair valuation for a player of his potential. The central question now is whether the Red Devils will loosen their purse strings to secure his services.

The need for midfield reinforcements at United is increasingly evident, particularly given Casemiro's injury and Sofyan Amrabat's potential exit after his loan is concluded. Fofana's arrival could inject a fresh dynamism into the team, and financially, his acquisition appears to be reasonable.

This season, Fofana has already made his mark, contributing one goal and three assists across various competitions.