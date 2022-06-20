“I really like English football” – Manchester United target offers opinion on future with clear claim on preference

Manchester United's reported target Evanilson has offered his opinion on his future with speculation he could leave FC Porto for Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are in stark need of attacking reinforcements coming off the back of a disappointing season.

The goalscoring burden fell mainly on Cristiano Ronaldo throughout last campaign, with the Portuguese hitting 24 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via Express) reports that the Red Devils have had an initial £51 million bid rejected by Porto for Evanilson.

The Brazilian striker has admitted he admires the Premier League. However, he has hinted that he may prefer to stay and develop in the Primeira Liga, telling Lance (via Metro):

"I like English football. I really like English football. I’m at a good level in my career, but I’m not at a top level. I have a lot to evolve. But that’s what I work for. If any big team comes… I will try to do my best at FC Porto. I will work hard to be prepared to the fullest."

Evanilson scored 21 goals in 45 appearances for FC Porto last season across all competitions and is currently tied to the Estadio do Dragao until 2025.

Manchester United's hunt for a new striker continues

Evanilson is the latest striker to be linked with United

Former interim manager Ralf Rangnick spoke of the Red Devils needing to strengthen their attack.

Edinson Cavani is set to leave the club following the expiration of his contract this summer. This leaves Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial as currently the only recognized centre-forwards at the club.

Although the Portuguese star impressed last season, at the age of 37 he cannot be expected to continue being Manchester United's savior.

Martial, meanwhile, has encountered a frustrating period at United in recent times and was sent out on-loan to Sevilla in January.

Manchester United have been linked with a number of different strikers, including the likes of Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen and Lille frontman Jonathan David.

CBS Sports reports that David is on Erik ten Hag's shortlist for options to come in and bolster his attack.

Alongside this, Area Napoli (via TeamTalk) claim that United are considering offering Anthony Martial in exchange for Osimhen.

For now, Ten Hag continues to struggle to reinforce his frontline with pre-season on the horizon.

