“I really like his style of play” - Andreas Pereira lavishes praise on ‘really good’ Arsenal star

Fulham star Andreas Pereira has heaped praise on Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka, hailing his playing style and goalscoring ability.

Saka earned his first-team promotion at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta in the summer of 2019. The England international has since developed into an extraordinary talent under the Spanish boss, playing a key role for both club and country.

The Arsenal academy graduate has registered 216 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners, contributing 54 goals and 53 assists. Saka, 22, has earned 32 caps for England, scoring 11 goals.

During an interview with the Fantasy Premier League's media, Pereira was asked about his top five picks for an FPL team. The former Manchester United midfielder chose Bukayo Saka alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, and Erling Haaland.

Andreas Pereira said:

"Saka from Arsenal. He gets a lot of goals, a lot of assists as well. Really good player. I really like his style of play as well, so I would choose him."

Saka has been in impressive form for the Gunners this season as they seek to end their 20-year wait for a Premier League title. The English winger has scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 27 league starts this term.

He has also contributed three goals and four assists in seven UEFA Champions League fixtures for the north Londoners.

"I have that nagging feeling" - Premier League forward makes title claim ahead of Arsenal vs Manchester City

Luton Town winger Andros Townsend has backed Manchester City to win their fourth Premier League title in a row this season ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Gunners currently lead the pack, albeit on goal difference ahead of the Merseysiders, while City trail a point behind in third place.

Arsenal are set to face the English champions at the Etihad in a crunch top-of-the-table fixture on Sunday, March 31, a game that could change the course of this title race.

With only 10 games to go in the campaign and the top three teams separated by just one point, Townsend feels Pep Guardiola's men will pick up the pace and defend their crown.

The former Everton winger said (via Empire of the Kop):

“I feel like Man City are the only team in world football who can go and win their remaining 10 games and go on and win the league. I have that nagging feeling Man City will just go on and turn it on."

"De Bruyne is coming back into form, they have players coming back at the right time and they have been there and done it," he added.