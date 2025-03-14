"I really like his style of play" - Barcelona legend believes Neymar Jr is likely to Europe 'by midyear'

Barcelona icon Rivaldo claimed that Neymar Jr could make a big return to La Blaugrana by mid-2025. The Brazilian legend stated that the 33-year-old still possessed the quality to be a solid contributor for Europe's top sides.

Neymar endured a difficult spell with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal after joining them in the summer of 2023. He struggled to stay fit and eventually left the team to rejoin boyhood club Santos earlier this year. He has a short-term deal with the Brazilian team with an option to extend it by a further year.

However, reports suggest that the attacker could look to return to Europe. He had a triumphant stint at Barcelona, forming a deadly partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez before completing a record move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

He said (via Betfair):

"Neymar is a great player, and I really like his style of play. If he maintains what we're seeing at Santos—scoring goals and gaining momentum—he still has a place at any team in the world."

"If it's not Barcelona, where he made history and where everyone already knows him, he'll go to a big European club by midyear," Rivaldo added.

Santos chief insists Neymar is happy at club amidst links to Barcelona reunion

President of Brazilian club Santos Marcelo Teixeira reiterated that star attacker Neymar was keen on remaining with the club. This comes amidst rumors that the 33-year-old could leave the side after just six months and look to return to Europe.

Teixeira said (via Marca):

"The hardest part is already over, which was having him here," Texeira told MARCA this week. "We'll see the club's technical response and results. We're working on sponsorships... he's already shown that he's not worried about the financial aspect."

"The entire technical committee accompanied him to his matches; everyone supports Santos, the entire country. And that will influence the possibility of him staying here in the near future. The national team has called him back," he added.

Neymar returned to the side in January after leaving them in 2013 and has hit the ground running, collecting six goal contributions in seven games for the side that returned to the top flight this season.

However, a report from Catalan outlet El Nacional claimed that Barcelona and Bayern Munich could make a move for the attacker. He signed only a six-month deal with Santos after terminating his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

