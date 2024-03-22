“I really liked the new links” - Roberto Martinez reacts to Portugal winning without Cristiano Ronaldo against Sweden

Roberto Martinez was proud of his players after Portugal defeated Sweden without Cristiano Ronaldo. He believes it was a good test for everyone, and the result showed that the players connected well on the pitch.

Speaking to the media after the match, Martinez stated that he was delighted with the defensive display despite conceding twice in the game. However, they also managed to score five times and win the international friendly with ease.

"It was a very important test for us," Martinez said. "We worked on defensive concepts, I really liked the new links, the spirit and the commitment was very good. But there are other concepts that we need to work on and improve."

Rafael Leao, Matheus Nunes, and Bruno Fernandes scored in the first half to give them a good 3-0 lead. Bruma and Gongalo Ramos scored in the second half for the home side, while Viktor Gyokeres and Gustaf Nilsson pulled two back for Sweden. However, they were unable to make up for the goals conceded in the first half.

Roberto Martinez praised Cristiano Ronaldo last year

Roberto Martinez was talking to RTVE last year when he claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player he has worked with in his career. He believes that the Al Nassr star has a contagious hunger for success.

"I've worked with many, but what sets Cristiano apart is the need to always be prepared to be the best. A contagious hunger, but very difficult to achieve," he said.

Speaking about the EURO 2024, Martinez continued:

"We have already won once. We are lucky to be able to play with four generations. Winning a European Championship has to do with the details of the day- It's a very demanding tournament, but what matters are the details."

He added:

"France produces players at a volume that no other country can. England has a coach who created a club culture within the team. Belgium has a generation that is very competitive. And you can never leave out Italy, competitive for nature. And Germany, having a difficult period, but in 'their tournament' they can be champions."

Portugal are drawn in Group F along with Turkey and the Czech Republic. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the 2016 winners this summer.