"I am really relaxed, without problems" - Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi speaks out amid Liverpool links

Liverpool managerial target Roberto De Zerbi has reiterated his pride to be the Brighton & Hove Albion boss, exuding a 'relaxed' mindset.

The Italian has done a commendable job at Brighton since assuming charge two years ago. In his first season in charge, De Zerbi's side secured a top-seven finish to qualify for Europe for the first time in club history.

The former AC Milan midfielder has been widely linked with the imminentl vacant position at Anfield, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp set to leave at the end of the season after a near decade-long stay.

With his current contract expiring in 2026, De Zerbi is in no hurry to move out, having led his side to another impressive campaign, two points off the top-seven after 29 games.

“I’m proud to be Brighton coach," the Italian said (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano) when quizzed about his Anfield links.

"I know I am really lucky to work with these players, this club. I have a contract at the moment. the focus is on the pitch. I am really relaxed, without problems. The only problems are the injuries! Not my contract, or future”.

De Zerbi's side are at Brentford on Wednesday (April 3) in the league before hosting Arsenal three days later.

What's next for Liverpool?

Brighton boss De Zerbi (left) embraces his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are in the midst of an impressive campaign. Having won their first title of the season in the EFL Cup, the Reds fell 4-3 in extra time at arch-rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

However, following a come-from-behind 2-1 home win over Brighton at the weekend, Jurgen Klopp's side are two points clear at the top after 29 games, with their two closest rivals, Arsenal and Manchester City, drawing goalless at the Etihad.

The Reds are also into the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League - the only competition they haven't won under Klopp - where they take on Atalanta. But before that, they are in league action in midweek.

The Premier League leaders host rock-bottom Sheffield United on Thursday (April 4) as they seek their second league title in five years.

