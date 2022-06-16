"I have really shown the reason for my signing" - 24-year-old opens up on replacing 2 Real Madrid players who 'made history'

Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao has done a decent job stepping up following the departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane last summer. The Brazilian, who joined Los Blancos from FC Porto in the summer of 2019, has opened up on his role in the absence of the iconic duo.

Taking up the mantle from Ramos and Varane is certainly not an easy job. the 24-year-old, though, saw that as an opportunity to prove his worth to the Los Blancos faithful.

GOAL @goal Real Madrid will offer Eder Militao an improved contract to reward him for his performances this season ✍️ Real Madrid will offer Eder Militao an improved contract to reward him for his performances this season ✍️ https://t.co/yllcSF3GJE

“When those two left, people pointed out that they had made a lot of history at the club," he explained to Spanish publication Marca (via Managing Madrid). I thought my time had come to do things right to show the fans and the whole world that they could also count on me. I’ve put on a great display for the people, and I’ve shown why I’m at Real Madrid.”

In the absence of Ramos and Varane, Militao formed a new partnership with David Alaba at the heart of the defence last season. Talking about how he fit in, the Brazilian said that he thinks he has done a good job, justifying his transfer.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Eder Militão: “Did the dressing room talk about Mbappé? No, we were calm because we had done our part and it was not our decision.” @MarioCortegana 🎙| Eder Militão: “Did the dressing room talk about Mbappé? No, we were calm because we had done our part and it was not our decision.” @MarioCortegana

“Yes. I have demonstrated it very well. When I arrived, things didn’t go well because I had two central defenders ahead of me, who had been together for a long time. Now I have really shown the reason for my signing,” the 24-year-old added.

Eder Militao's stats for Real Madrid this season

Eder Militao (left) in action for Los Blancos

Eder Militao was a reliable figure for Real Madrid last season, making 50 appearances across competitions and ammassing 4,496 minutes of playing time. He also recorded two goals and three assists.

Thanks to his efforts at the heart of defence, Los Blancos were able to compete brilliantly in domestic and continental competitions. The Spanish giants ended the campaign with the Champions League and La Liga Ligas and are poised for more success under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

