"I was really struggling" - Arsenal star Kieran Tierney opens up on agony of losing friends to suicide

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has opened up about his battles with mental health after moving to London from Scotland.

He revealed in Amazon Prime's documentary, All or nothing: Arsenal (reported via The Sun):

“It was hard to start with, I was really struggling. (It was a) Really low point. Homesickness was terrible to start with. Outside (of) training, you had a lot of time to think."

He went on to talk about how he lost some friends to suicide.

"I’m not saying I was ever in a bad, bad place where I was suicidal. But my friends have been. Two or three of them have committed suicide, lost their life. You’re with these people and you don’t know a thing. They’ve not spoke (did not speak)."

Having battled through such hardships, Tierney feels a responsibility on his shoulder at the moment.

“So I think I feel a certain responsibility to try and help as much as I can because I kind of know how it feels to be in a certain place.”

The Scottish left-back joined Arsenal from Celtic in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of £25 million.

Arsenal's new documentary series will air on Amazon Prime on August 4 (with only the first three episodes getting released first).

Arsenal continue to build young squad ahead of new season

The Gunners have invested heavily this summer once again, after splurging £140 last year. They have brought in Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos, Matt Turner, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira this summer.

Arsenal @Arsenal On Cloud No. 9



Welcome to Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus On Cloud No. 9Welcome to Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus ⛅️ On Cloud No. 9🔴 Welcome to Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus https://t.co/kPgOx9uVZd

They are looking to further bolster their ranks before the window slams shut on August 31.

Fresh off their win against Sevilla (6-0 victory in the Emirates Cup), Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta told reporters (via GOAL):

"We are still hoping to do something else, if the market allows. You have seen some movement in the last few days as well. We want to get the perfect balance and the plan we wanted from the beginning. Whether we accomplish that or not is another story."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far