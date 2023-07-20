"I really think he will thrive" - Rio Ferdinand reacts on social media as Bruno Fernandes is appointed Manchester United captain

In a major leadership shake-up, Manchester United have named Bruno Fernandes the new club captain, confirming the Portuguese midfielder's role as the permanent skipper.

The decision was backed by former United defender Rio Ferdinand, who expressed his excitement on social media, stating that Fernandes will thrive in the new role.

Fernandes, already a prominent figure at the club, wore the armband United when former club captain Harry Maguire wasn't on the pitch last season. Now, under the guidance of manager Erik ten Hag, he will lead the team permanently, a testament to his influence both on and off the pitch.

Since joining Manchester United in 2020, Fernandes has been sensational for the Red Devils, contributing an impressive 64 goals and 54 assists in just 185 appearances.

Expressing his happiness over the decision to appoint Bruno Fernandes as the skipper of Manchester United, Ferdinand said:

''What an honour it is to play for @ManUtd. but to be given the extra responsibility to lead the team out is something special. Bruno has delivered numbers & performances throughout his time in a red shirt that make his announcement as captain an inevitable one.''

''He takes risks, he craves the responsibility, wants to be the difference - all great traits. I really think he will thrive. The only advice for this new role is to just be YOU & be authentic…as that’s what got you to this point!. Good Luck @B_Fernandes8''

Bruno Fernandes' appointment as club captain comes in the aftermath of Erik ten Hag's decision to strip Harry Maguire of the armband. Maguire, whose future at the club remains uncertain, saw his first-team appearances limited during the 2022-23 season as he fell down the pecking order.

''Well deserved'', ''He is leading us to greatness'' - Manchester United fans react as Bruno Fernandes named the new captain of the club

Manchester United fans were ecstatic about Bruno Fernandes being officially announced as the new club captain. Reacting to the news on social media, supporters expressed their overwhelming support for the decision.

"He is leading us to greatness."

"It's weird I always recognized Bruno as our captain. So it feels like old news. Well deserved."

The Portuguese midfielder's appointment has clearly struck a chord with the Manchester United faithful, who eagerly anticipate his inspiring leadership on and off the pitch.