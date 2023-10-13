"I really don't understand it" - Gareth Southgate responds to England fans booing Jordan Henderson

Gareth Southgate can't understand why England fans booed Jordan Henderson in his side's 1-0 friendly win against Australia on Friday (October 13).

Henderson, captain on the night, came off in the 62nd minute of the Three Lions' win at the Wembley. However, the Al-Ettifaq midfielder received boos from fans when leaving the pitch.

It was the 33-year-old's first appearance on English soil since his move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq this summer. It appears that fans aren't too happy with Henderson who has long supported the LGBTQ movement but has headed to Saudi, which hs questionable human rights.

Nevertheless, Southgate is puzzled by England fans' unwelcoming reaction to his midfielder (via The Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella):

"I really don't understand it. He is a player with 79 caps for England. His commitment and what he has delivered for England is exceptional. His role on and off the pitch is phenomenally important."

The Three Lions were unconvincing in their win over Australia, with Ollie Watkins bagging his third international goal. It came through an assist from his former Aston Villa teammate Jack Grealish in the 57th minute.

However, most of the talk following the game was about Henderson being booed. The veteran midfielder gave an interview to The Athletic recently defending his move to Saudi Arabia:

“I can understand the frustration. I can understand the anger. I get it. All I can say around that is that I’m sorry that they feel like that. My intention was never, ever to hurt anyone."

The former Sunderland youngster has earned 79 caps for England, scoring three goals and providing 11 assists. He was part of Southgate's teams at the European Championships in 2021 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

How has England's Henderson fared in Saudi Arabia with Al Ettifaq?

The English midfielder has made a solid start to life in Saudi Arabia.

The Three Lions midfielder joined Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq in the summer from Liverpool for £12 million. He was immediately installed as Faris Ad-Dahna's captain by the Anfield icon.

Henderson has made nine appearances across competitions for the Saudi Pro League side, providing five assists. He has helped his side reach five wins in nine games, sitting seventh in the standings.

The former Liverpool captain is impressing and enjoying a regular starting role for Al-Ettifaq. That might not have been the case at Anfield this season amid Jurgen Klopp's midfield overhaul.