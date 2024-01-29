“I am really upset about it” - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hits out at ‘fake news’ linking him with Barcelona 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacted to the rumor of his impending exit from the club and potentially taking up the manager's role at Barcelona. The Spanish manager revealed his disappointment at what he termed 'fake news.'

Barcelona manager Xavi announced that he will leave his position at the club at the end of the 2023-24 season, leading to speculation over the next manager of the club. One of the names mentioned in the press was that of Arsenal boss, Arteta, following his impressive spell in England.

Arteta honed his managerial skills under the supervision of Barcelona legend Pep Guardiola and has enjoyed a successful time at Arsenal. Reports emerged last week indicating that he had informed his associates of his plan to leave the Gunners at the end of the season in order to facilitate a move to Catalunya.

Arteta, who has ties to Barcelona, having played for them as a youngster, revealed that he was shocked at the news of his impending Arsenal exit.

“Fake news. Totally fake news,” Arteta said.

“I don’t know where it is coming from. It is totally untrue”. I am really upset about it. I could not believe it. No source, nothing”.

The manager has been in charge of the Gunners since leaving his role as an assistant at Manchester City in 2019. He won the FA Cup in his first season at the club and led them to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in six years this season.

Barcelona set to miss out on Arsenal manager Arteta

Mikel Arteta remains one of the most highly-rated young managers in Europe for his work with the Gunners. It is, therefore, no surprise to see his name mentioned as a possible target for Spanish champions Barcelona ahead of next season.

Arteta managed to become the first manager not named Jurgen Klopp to push Guardiola's Manchester City all the way in a title race in 2022-23. Injuries to key players derailed his title charge in the final weeks of the season, or he might have succeeded in leading the Gunners to the league title.

Following Arteta's denial of a possible move to Spain, La Blaugrana will have to turn their attention elsewhere in their search for a new manager.